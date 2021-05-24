“I will never recklessly take risks again,” said a 45-year-old survivor of the ultramarathon disaster in Gansu. 21 of the 172 runners were killed after extreme weather hit the mountain trail on Saturday.

Liu Xi-bing, a Gansu native who participated in the competition, was rescued and sent to Jingtai People’s Hospital for treatment. “The blanket I had was blown away by the wind and I also lost my hat. My brain went blank and I fell,” he recalled. “Fortunately, I had two teammates, who pulled me to the side and we huddled together to keep warm.”

Without the rescuers, he would have died, he added. A veteran runner, Liu has joined many endurance races in the past, including one held on the same trail last year. But he did not expect the extreme weather, which included hail, freezing rain and strong wind.

The Second People’s Hospital of Gansu Province has provided psychological counselling for the injured. Jiang Xia, a staff member of the local crisis center, said victims may develop symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder within a week. “They witnessed their teammates dying and it leaves behind a huge psychological trauma. When speaking to them, you can feel their complex emotions, including guilt, anxiety, stress and fear,” she added.

Citing the experience of two survivors, Xinhua News Agency raised four questions in a report on Monday. After encountering sudden rain and strong winds, a runner felt it was too cold and decided to back out. He kept warm with another runner, but eventually fell unconscious. He woke up later to find himself in hospital and only realized several of his fellow runners did not make it out alive.

Another competitor, who also turned back and headed down the mountain, fell on the floor in a half-conscious state and injured his head, but was fortunately rescued.

Xinhua questioned why the organizer has not been alerted of the weather report and failed to make the right call. It also asked if the trail was well-planned with sufficient checkpoints along the way, if the organizer made a timely decision to end the tournament and if the organizer had a contingency plan.

