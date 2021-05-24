Chinese state media accused the United States of ignoring diplomatic protocol by attempting to open a dialogue between military officials in the two countries, an attempt that was rebuffed by China.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made three attempts to reach out to General Xu Qiliang, vice-chair of the Central Military Commission, but these attempts were ignored by Beijing, according to a Financial Times report on Friday.

But the Global Times accused the United States of breaching diplomatic protocol by making the approach, saying that the correct person for Austin to contact was national defense minister Wei Fenghe.

“Why does the U.S. side breach diplomatic protocol when making undue requests of China, and what is the purpose behind it?” the Global Times said in a commentary on Sunday.

Several military experts quoted anonymously in the article said the requests were “another reflection of the United States wanting to change the rules.” The experts added that U.S. defense department officials speaking anonymously to media outlets such as the Financial Times was a means of conducting “microphone diplomacy” to put pressure on China.

The experts said it had been the consistent stance of the Chinese military to engage in sincere and meaningful dialogue with the United States on the premise of equality.

“This move by the U.S. side leads one to wonder whether they really have the same wish,” the article said. “Or is the intent just to shift the blame to others?”

China-U.S. relations have remained tense since an abortive summit in Alaska in March. On that occasion, officials from the two countries shared angry words while appearing in front of the media ahead of the first meeting session.

The exchange, which was intended to last only a few minutes, went on for more than an hour before the meeting moved behind closed doors.

