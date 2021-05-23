Having spent nearly six months behind bars, Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai continues to receive heartwarming letters from supporters across the world, with some eager to cheer him up with hand-drawn illustrations and light-hearted anecdotes.

Apple Daily reader Lin filled her letter with drawings of popular social media content. “Your colleagues said you must be bored without a smartphone, so I drew these posts to give you an update!” she wrote. Lin said she started reading Next Magazine when she was 16 and continues to be a subscriber.

Overseas supporter Red Pill wrote that he and his friends were eager to share Apple Daily content with their local audiences, such as the newspaper’s 25th anniversary special publication. Some even made postcards with images of the newspaper’s front pages, he said.

“We are doing this without asking anything in return. We will find our place and do our best,” he wrote, adding that he felt Lai was an influence in his life.

Despite leaving Hong Kong during his school years, the author said he would return to his home city to join protest marches and to “walk alongside Hongkongers.”

Reader Adele urged Lai to stay healthy and drew yoga instructions in her letter. “I’m sure these poses won’t be a challenge to someone as spry as you are,” she wrote.

Many supporters’ letters cited pop song lyrics as a form of encouragement, including songs by Leslie Cheung and Eman Lam.

Another reader M Chan said it was important for Lai to stay sharp, and attached a homemade Sudoku puzzle in her letter. “Mr. Lai, thank you for your contributions to Hong Kong and its people. I sincerely wish that you’ll be blessed with lifelong peace.”

