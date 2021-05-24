A guest in a comedian show starring ERROR about a year ago, Neo Yau Hawk-sau said: “If MIRROR is a miracle, ERROR is a sign from God.” On the surface the remarks carried a sense of mockery and ridicule; in reality, he was very confident of the four young men as promising artistes. Just as expected, MIRROR’s concert created a miracle in 2012, and the success of ERROR’s variety show is tantamount to a sign from God. Even aged personages in the society suggested in tandem the government invite Keung To among others to propagandize vaccination. Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee even asked the government to help them develop their career on the mainland so that they can give publicity to the culture of Hong Kong.

It is highly likely that Regina Ip and the like did so not because of caring about these young men, but their desire to capitalize on the popularity of the two exceptionally celebrated boy groups to serve the government and its political purpose. If MIRROR really did what these people suggested, propagandizing vaccination and developing their career on the mainland, what they have achieved over the three years would vanish into thin air. That would be a genuine ERROR. The Hong Kong government is not approached easily by anyone. Which artiste or politician has been more popular since he/she chose to be pro-government? Uncle Tam (Alan Tam Wing-lun), Nat (Chan Pak-cheung) and Chau Pak-ho are cases in point.

As regards career development on the mainland, it is as easy as nailing jelly to a wall nowadays for artistes from Hong Kong to rise to stardom. For over decades, only William Chan Wai-ting and Gloria Tang Tsz-kei have been a little successful in developing their career on the mainland. Nonetheless, those are age-old stories. In recent years, audiences in mainland China have not been going after budding stars from Hong Kong and Taiwan in a swarm, but rather have even gone hostile towards the culture of Hong Kong and Taiwan. What’s more, the Chinese Communist Party has tightened the grip on the entertainment industry with a lot of regulations: male artistes must have a sunny personality, should not look gender-netual, should not put on earrings on TV shows, should not have long or dyed hair, should not put on gender-free dresses; content of any movie or show should be positive; all artistes should not speak with Hong Kong or Taiwan accent. With all these restrictions, Keung To will surely be picked on for his hairstyle, so he won’t be able to perform his Wear a Mask and Say I Love You on the mainland; MIRROR’s performance will even get the officials on the mainland riled; ERROR’s variety show Selfish Project is so insanely hilarious that it will definitely be banned by the censor.

“Flag-bearer” Pang Ho Cheung, who had developed his career on the mainland for many years, lamented that “it is now exceedingly difficult for people from other places to shoot a film on the mainland for most projects are unable to escape from being banned by the censor, which has obscure criteria…only local mainlanders or those having become a mainlander by getting registered as a Chinese inhabitant are allowed to do so”.

Worse still, nowadays everything is about politics in China and everyone is supposed to be politically correct, which is too arduous a task for the young people from Hong Kong. Not everyone is like Oscar Leung King-fai, who can use Huawei mobile phone, put on Li Ning sportswear, harp on his experience at length of finally feeling real freedom on the mainland when interviewed by state-owned media on the mainland, and said he would consider sending his daughter to the mainland for study in the future. It is not what everyone can do to show one’s patriotism with the future of one’s daughter.

If members of MIRROR, in order to develop their career on the mainland, put on Zhongshan suit (aka modern Chinese tunic suit or Mao suit) or Li Ning sportswear, deliver their harangue about patriotism and sing positive red songs, are they still MIRROR? Luckily enough, MIRROR’s and ERROR’s agent are still sober or else there will be ten more Leung King-fais! Gaining a foothold in Hong Kong, one will attain respect only by not turning one’s back on Hong Kong and doing one’s best!

（Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist）

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play