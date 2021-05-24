Taiwan has urged the World Health Organization to put people’s health rights as the top priority and reject China’s political manipulations, after the self-ruled island was excluded from the WHO’s World Health Assembly.

The 74th World Health Assembly opened on Monday, and is expected to address the question of Taiwan’s participation based on proposals backed by 13 of its international allies. Taiwan has lobbied for observer status, but has been left out for the fifth year in a row.

Taiwan’s Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said in a statement that the WHO “should serve the health and welfare of all humanity and not capitulate to the political interests of a certain member” — referring to China.

The recent spike of COVID-19 infections in Taiwan showed that the coronavirus isn’t bound by geography, and the world cannot afford for Taiwan to become a weak link in combating the disease, Chen said.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu expressed regret and strong dissatisfaction with the WHO’s “continued indifference toward the health rights of 23.5 million Taiwanese people.” The group had failed to uphold the United Nations principle of “leave no one behind,” he said.

China has claimed that it has made the “appropriate arrangements” for Taiwan to participate in the WHO, but Wu lambasted the statement as being out of touch with reality. The People’s Republic of China has never ruled over Taiwan and only the popularly elected government can represent the Taiwanese people, Wu said.

Prior to the assembly, the WHO’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response published its long-awaited findings and recommendations for curbing the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the panel drew criticism for addressing Taiwan as “Taiwan, China” in the document.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed regret and dissatisfaction on the issue, and its representative office in Geneva has lodged complaints with the panel.

The WHO has previously said that the question of Taiwan’s observer status at the World Health Assembly should be left for the 194 WHO member states to consider and decide upon.

The World Health Assembly will take place by video-conference until June 1.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play