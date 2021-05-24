ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is expanding its business in Hong Kong’s financial sector.

The group has renamed a local broker-dealer it purchased last year and recruited a number of licensed representatives under the Securities and Futures Commission.

According to the company registry, Asia Pacific Securities Limited has been renamed as Stellar Securities Limited. The firm, which already owned the trademarks of “Bytefin” and “Tik Tok Pay,” has applied to trademark more terms, including “Stellar Securities”, “Stellar Stocks” and “Stellar Wealth.”

In addition to its new name, there has also been a change in personnel at the company. It had recruited representatives and responsible officers from the industry, including former employees of the Jack Ma-backed Yunfeng Financial Group (376), Shenwan Hongyuan (6806) and Huatai Financial Holdings.

According to information from the public register of licensed persons and registered institutions, the firm hired Ho Ka-ho, a former representative at the Yunfeng Group, in 2020. He was later promoted to a responsible officer and a member of the board. Ho Pui-lam, a former representative for Huatai Financial Holdings, was also promoted to a responsible officer four months after she joined. While Law Ching-yin, a former member of the board, left the company earlier this month.

The company now has three representatives, namely Jeffery Tong, Chan Ming-yan and Wong Ho-keung, all of whom joined on April 29. Also a former employee at the Yunfeng Group, Tong has taken up posts at various companies under the group. Whereas Chan and Wong have worked at local broker-dealers.

When Apple Daily reporters enquired about the company’s strategy, the staff at the reception refused to comment.

Louis Wong, a board member of the Philips Securities Group, admitted that the entry of Chinese upstarts presents a challenge to the local sector. “Local broker-dealers face a huge threat in recent years, so of course we are concerned,” said Wong. His company, however, has maintained a competitive edge because of its ability to serve different investors and its advanced IT infrastructure, Wong stressed.

Edmond Hui, CEO of Bright Smart Securities, said it has become common for local brokers to be acquired, particularly after the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect was launched. The Chinese trading houses acquire local firms as they lack experience in customer service and operation and lack the confidence of Hong Kong customers, he added.

Though large Hong Kong brokers may have the resources to compete with new Chinese upstarts, trading houses of smaller scale would take a huge blow, said Hui.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play