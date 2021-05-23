Taiwan reported 457 new local COVID-19 infections on Sunday, including 170 earlier cases for which there had been delays in reporting.

As the latest coronavirus outbreak showed no sign of abating, officials ordered a ban on dine-in at all restaurants in Taipei and its adjacent New Taipei city, the two hardest hit areas, from Monday.

Sunday’s tally followed Saturday’s 721 new local cases. Six deaths from COVID-19 were also reported on Sunday.

The delay in reporting the 170 cases was due to health officials struggling to keep pace with the recent surge in cases, said Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung.

The delay sparked a row between Chen and Taipei Mayor Ke Wen-je. Chen attributed the delays to exhausted health workers at local units during a meeting with Premier Su Tseng-chang, Taiwanese media reports said.

Ke disagreed, saying local units reported infection numbers accurately and all testing procedures were under the scope of Chen’s team.

Ke on Sunday announced that dine-in services would be suspended in all restaurants, bars and food stalls in night markets in the island’s capital from Monday. He said results obtained from rapid testing points suggested that the coronavirus was spreading in the community.

The city would also set up new testing points at 20 hospitals in order to speed up screening, Ke said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play