Several government ministers in Hong Kong have spoken out in defense of plans to relax requirements for non-locally trained doctors to practice in the city, amid criticism that it will dilute the role of the local professional medical body.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong’s No. 2 official, urged representatives of the medical profession to adopt an objective, rational and pragmatic attitude to handling the doctor shortage in Hong Kong.

In his blog Sunday, Cheung wrote that patients seeking some high-demand medical services in Hong Kong now had to wait more than two years. Medical workers were exhausted and this was affecting the quality of treatment, he said.

“The current situation is absolutely not ideal and the government cannot just sit idly by,” Cheung said.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Food and Health Secretary Sophia Chan also posted their own messages in support of the government proposal. Sophia Chan emphasized that the plan does not bypass the Medical Council of Hong Kong.

The legislative amendment giving effect to the new rules allows the government to set up a committee, independent of the Medical Council. This committee would grant official recognition to overseas medical schools that are considered to be of sufficient quality to allow non-locally trained doctors to practice in Hong Kong.

Sophia Chan said that such doctors would still be required to register with the Medical Council and would still be subject to its disciplinary supervision.

The amendment to the Medical Registration Ordinance will have its first reading in the Legislative Council on June 2. The amendment would allow doctors who have received their training outside Hong Kong to practice in the city, as long as they are permanent residents and agree to work for at least five years in the city’s public sector.

If they work for the required five years, they can obtain full registration without having to pass the local licensing exam.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play