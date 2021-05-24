‘I choose to live in the truth,’ Lee Cheuk-yan tells Hong Kong court

“If to love the country means to love the Chinese Communist Party, life would be easier ... But I choose to live in the truth,” veteran Hong Kong activist Lee Cheuk-yan wrote in his plea.

Lee is among 10 pro-democracy figures, including Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and former lawmaker Albert Ho, who pleaded guilty to unauthorized assembly charges last Monday over their roles in a protest on Oct. 1, 2019. All defendants were remanded in custody.

The legal representatives of former lawmakers Lee and Cyd Ho delivered their plea statements in court on Monday. District court judge Amanda Woodcock is expected to hand down the sentence on Friday.

“If to love the country means to love the Chinese Communist Party, life would be easier as the party’s political ideology is absolute obedience ... but I choose to live in the truth and be loyal to my thoughts,” Lee wrote, according to his barrister Chris Ng.

“To be patriotic is to love the country’s people. The system should protect people’s freedom and dignity, rather than controlling their thoughts and behaviors,” he continued. “This is the path of democracy I chose.”

“It is unfortunate for Hong Kong that mutual trust between the Administration and Hong Kong people was severely undermined in the past two years,” Ho wrote in her plea. “To prevent anger and distrust from upward spiraling, I believe reconciliation is the ultimate way out.”

“We must have faith in peace, and we must trust the Hong Kong people,” she added.

Ng noted that both Lee and Ho confirmed their guilty plea 10 days before the trial commenced, thus significantly reducing the length of the trial.

As the plea letters from their families and friends showed, the two were morally upright and made positive contributions to society, he added. Ho, in particular, has participated in over 150 bill committees during her eight-year stint as a lawmaker and is widely considered one of the most diligent legislators.

Ng also stressed that both were against the use of violence. They believed that the more people participated in a peaceful protest, the fewer would resort to violence.

Conflict broke out at around 4 p.m. on the day, which was two hours after the defendants had reached the destination of the procession, and there is no evidence that connects them to the conflict, Ng added.

The prosecution also revealed that Figo Chan, convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front, has decided to represent himself. Judge Woodcock acknowledged she has received his plea statement.

