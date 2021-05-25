Taiwan extended its second-highest alert for COVID-19 and its suspension of school classes until mid-June as infection risks remained high, officials said on Tuesday, which saw 542 new local cases and six deaths.

Tuesday’ tally included 261 retroactive cases from previous days due to delayed reporting. Two other imported cases from the Philippines also were recorded.

The southeastern Taitung county reported its first positive case on Tuesday, meaning that all cities and counties on the island had now reported confirmed cases.

While no sharp increase in cases were seen recently, infection rates still stood high, prompting authorities to extend the health alert to June 14, said Central Epidemic Command Center chief Chen Shih-chung. The alert had been due to expire at the end of the week.

Chen expressed concern that delays in reporting positive cases might give rise to hidden cases, allowing COVID-19 to spread in the community. He said crowd control and social distancing measures that had been tightened since the beginning of the latest outbreak should remain in place.

Education minister Pan Wen-chung announced that all schools would be closed until June 14, and private tutorial classes and child care centers were advised to suspend their services.

Taiwan has been hit by a spike in local infections since an outbreak about two weeks ago. The island had largely contained COVID-19 for most of the past year. The latest wave has caused 17 deaths so far.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play