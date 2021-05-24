Former Hong Kong lawmaker Gary Fan on Monday resigned from the political party that he co-founded and said he would quit Hong Kong politics.

Fan, 54, is among the opposition figures charged with subversion under the national security law. He has spent more than three months in custody after a judge denied his application for bail.

In a Facebook post, Fan, 54, announced his resignation from the Neo Democrats, a pro-democracy political party that he helped to establish in 2010.

“[My resignation] is a sign that I will formally quit Hong Kong politics. I will not exert my political influence or join any kind of election,” he wrote. “I don’t know when I can return, and I am deeply sorry that I could not fulfill my duties as a party member.”

Fan added that he hoped to spend his remaining days with his wife and daughter, and to take care of a family member who suffers from chronic illness.

Yam Kai-bong, convenor of the Neo Democrats and a Tai Po District Councilor, said the party sympathized with Fan’s decision. Fan resigned because he expected to remain behind bars for a long time, and he had discussed the decision with family and lawyers, Yam told Apple Daily.

Two other Neo Democrat members who were charged with subversion – Roy Tam and Ben Chung – have also resigned from the party. The nine Neo Democrats remaining in the district council will comply with the government’s requirements on oath-taking, Yam said.

Fan joined the Democratic Party in 1996 and has served as a Sai Kung district councilor since 2000. However, he disagreed with the Democratic Party’s decision in 2010 to back the government’s plans for political reform, leading him to form the Neo Democrats.

He was elected to the Legislative Council in 2012 and served for one term. He won the 2017 by-election for the New Territories East constituency, but he lost his seat in 2019 due to a court ruling on an election petition by activist Ventus Lau.

Separately, Wong Tai Sin District Councilor Cheng Tsz-kin, an independent, also announced on Monday that he would resign from his role, citing fears over the national security law.

