Taiwan has exceeded 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 over nine days, prompting health authorities to consider prolonging control measures to curb the island’s worst outbreak.

The island saw 334 locally transmitted cases on Monday. Most of the infections were concentrated in the capital region in the island’s north, with 99 in Taipei and 177 cases in adjacent New Taipei City.

Of the six deaths recorded on Monday, four had a history of chronic diseases.

Health minister Chen Shih-chung said the outbreak had stabilized from last Monday’s peak of 476 cases.

Health experts recommended the current COVID-19 alert, which was due to expire on May 28, be extended alongside existing control measures, he added. Taiwan is currently at alert level three, of four.

On Monday, President Tsai Ing-wen posted a message on Facebook thanking residents for protecting the island by staying at home. In order to minimize the risk of infection, she also reminded office workers to wear a face mask if they cannot maintain social distance indoors, and not to socialize after work.

