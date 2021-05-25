Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday refuted a survey conducted by the city’s American Chamber of Commerce that highlighted expats’ discomfort with the Beijing-imposed national security law, saying the legislation was of little concern to the city’s business sector.

Lam’s comments came in response to AmCham’s recent survey that found 42% of respondents were considering or planning to leave Hong Kong, with more than 62.3% citing their discomfort with the controversial national security law introduced last June.

The chief executive said the survey only represented “sentiments of individuals.”

“I would not put too much emphasis on a particular survey, especially when it may be a survey on the sentiments of individuals rather than looking into the business investment behavior of companies based in Hong Kong, or companies still aspire to come to Hong Kong,” Lam told a weekly press briefing.

“We have 9,000 mainland and overseas companies based in Hong Kong, including many of them which are using Hong Kong as a regional headquarters and regional offices,” she said. “We have not seen any significant outflow of capital. The securities market is doing very well. The banking sector is very stable. And generally, life goes on.”

The general concern over the national security law has “subsided,” she said.

Lam’s claims apparently contradicted the views of some business insiders, with former pro-business lawmaker James Tien reportedly saying that the local business sector was most worried about the law.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Tien told the RTHK Legco Review program that COVID-19 vaccine supply was not of the utmost concern to the city’s business community, but the national security law. This was because pro-democracy activists arrested under the law were all refused bail, he explained, according to sources. The section of the episode has since been censored.

The trade chamber had collected 325 anonymous responses for the survey, or 24% of its membership, from May 5 to May 9, with 78% of those being expatriates residing in Hong Kong for work.

“Previously, I never had a worry about what I said or wrote when I was in Hong Kong,” one respondent said, according to CNBC. “With the NSL, that has changed. The red lines are vague and seem to be arbitrary. I don’t want to continue to fear saying or writing something that could unknowingly cause me to be arrested.”

Meanwhile, the state-run mouthpiece Global Times also countered the AmCham survey, saying that the city “remains a bonanza” for businesses from the United States and other nations.

