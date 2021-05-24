China is trying to demoralize the Taiwese people with false claims that Taipei has become a COVID-struck “ghost town” where masses of dead bodies are being cremated, Taiwanese officials said on Monday.

The untrue messages, conveyed in social media posts, are an effort to undermine the island’s fight against COVID-19, the criminal investigation bureau of the Taiwanese police said.

The most recent message was posted on the Twitter microblog by a fake account calling itself the Taiwanese Liberty Times newspaper. The account has circulated other false content in previous posts – written in the simplified Chinese characters used on the mainland – and carried digitally edited photos of scenes from other COVID-hit countries, the bureau said.

It includes the claim that Taipei and its adjacent New Taipei have become ghost towns after 20,000 people went missing and massive cremations took place.

Other rumors recently found online included claims that hospitals in Taiwan are overwhelmed and that dead bodies were being dumped in rivers, said Chen Tsung-yen, deputy chief of Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center responsible for pandemic controls.

Chen urged Taiwanese to stay vigilant against messages circulated online, in particular those using mainland Chinese phrases and simplified Chinese characters. Disinformation exaggerating the severity of Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreaks come mostly from outside the island, he said.

Legislator Cheng Yun-peng wrote on his Facebook page that some people in Taiwan have been helping the mainland to spread false information.

Taiwanese national security officials earlier said Beijing had launched information warfare against the island to achieve five objectives: to cause division; weaken Taiwan’s efforts in fighting COVID-19; lower the island’s production capacity; underme its economy and stock market; and demoralize Taiwanese people.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play