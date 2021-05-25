Beijing’s offer of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan was backed by political motivation and it was very sensible for Taiwan to turn it down, a Taiwan Strait affairs scholar told the Central News Agency.

In view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Taiwan, Beijing had offered twice within one week to dispatch Mainland-made vaccines to the island, according to Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office of State Council.

But Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said China has never provided information on its jabs, calling the offer an obvious united front tactic.

When China and Taiwan deal with major issues such as public health, aviation safety and climate change, there are always those who could not help but make it political, said Jacques DeLisle, a Taiwan Strait affairs scholar at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Beijing has always been like this, it seems helpful on the surface, but it actually intends to treat Taiwan as just another Chinese province that ‘received assistance from the central government’,” DeLisle told the CNA.

Beijing often seizes such opportunities to advance its interests, DeLisle said, citing the exclusion of Taiwan from the World Health Organisation as an example.

The American scholar added that the rejection of vaccines would not significantly affect the self-ruled island given its sound public health system. In addition, the U.S. and Taiwan have been in touch for vaccine research, while locally developed vaccines are expected to be launched soon, DeLisle noted.

