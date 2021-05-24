CK Hutchison, the Hong Kong-listed flagship of billionaire Li Ka-shing, has sold its share of the Alipay service in the city to Jack Ma’s Ant Group, reducing its stake in the e-payment platform to less than 20%.

The sale was made ahead of the Hong Kong government’s HK$36 billion (US$4.6 billion) consumption voucher giveaway, with analysts suggesting the move would not significantly affect the business empire developed by magnate Li considering the conglomerate’s market dominance in the city.

CK Hutchison and Ma’s Alibaba established Alipay Payment Services (Hong Kong) as a joint venture called CKHH Alipay Internet Services (HK) in 2017 to oversee the e-wallet app’s operation in the city.

Both corporations, through their respective subsidiaries Rossinant and Antfin (HK) Holding, had also made several capital injections, with each holding 96.342 million shares worth US$193 million.

But the dynamics began to change last September, as CKHH Alipay only allocated shares to Antfin (HK). CK Hutchison also did not make a reciprocal capital injection, changing the shareholding ratio from a 50:50 balance to 60:40.

CK Hutchison transferred 48.105 million shares to Antfin (HK) on Sept. 2 last year, records show, further axing its share to 19.9%. However, the composition of the AlipayHK board of directors was believed to have remained unchanged.

The spokesperson of AlipayHK did not respond to inquiries about the transfer of shares, only saying in a reply to Apple Daily that the change was a joint decision made by both parties to further improve AlipayHK’s operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, inquiries sent to CK Hutchison went unanswered.

The reduction in stake has given CK Hutchison a “readily available exit plan at any time,” said Simon Lee, a senior lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Business School.

As CK Hutchison owned multiple retail brands, such as Fortress, ParknShop and Watsons, Li’s empire was set to be a “big winner” in the future government payout program, Lee added.

Registration for the HK$5,000 electronic consumption vouchers is scheduled for this summer.

Four payment providers have been chosen by the government, including AlipayHK and Tap & Go, owned by Hong Kong Telecom, chaired by Li’s younger son, Richard.

