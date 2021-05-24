The organizer of an Chinese ultramarathon, in which 21 runners died amid extreme weather last week, lacked the manpower to handle emergencies, according to media reports in mainland China.

The Shengjing sports company of Gansu province had only 22 employees, too few for its search and rescue efforts to fully cover the 100-kilometer trail in last Saturday’s race, the National Business Daily newspaper said.

On Saturday, some of the 172 participants in the ultramarathon, held near Baiyin city in the northwestern province, were struck down by hypothermia after the initially good weather suddenly deteriorated into cold, hail and high winds. A search and rescue operation recovered 151 competitors, but 21 were confirmed dead, including two of China’s top runners. Shengjing called off the race.

Shengjing was established in 2016 and has since won tenders to organize nine marathons, according to a mainland companies registry. It has organized the same event in Baiyin four times since 2018.

The firm had not previously faced any emergencies resembling last week’s, one Shengjing employee told mainland media outlet Red Star News, adding that all 22 employees took part in the search and rescue operation.

China has been striving to organize world-class marathons in recent years. Last year, Xinhua News Agency said the country, despite still lagging behind its competitors, was well positioned to overtake top events held in Boston, London and Tokyo.

But the national drive for marathons comes with risks, one Hunan-based runner told the mainland’s Time Weekly: even small companies can easily get sponsorship and might neglect potential risks involved in races. Some companies might rush to hold events only to promote themselves, the runner said.

Another marathon runner, Zhang Shuang, said some race organizers fail to require participants to submit physical checkup reports or offer training on handling emergencies. Runners had to sign disclaimers, and many races were held at their own risks, Zhang said.

