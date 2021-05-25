Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam insisted that her administration’s U-turn on the suspension of quarantine-free travel from Guangdong province was a “policy adjustment.”

Speaking before the weekly Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, Lam said the decision was made not because of “external pressure or some people’s remarks.”

Her denial came after speculations associated the backtrack with criticism from former chief executive CY Leung, who worried that the suspension may obstruct the resumption of cross-border travel.

Health officials upgraded Guangdong’s risk level and suspended quarantine-free entry for Hong Kong residents returning from the province last Saturday afternoon, after a confirmed case was found in Liwang District. But the government walked back the plan in the evening, hours after Leung criticized the suspension on his Facebook page.

The government on Monday night announced that it would adopt the list of risk levels of places in mainland China published by the National Health Commission.

Lam explained that the scheme was launched in November last year and later extended to cover the entire country in which places listed as medium and high risk would be excluded from the quarantine-free travel “Return2HK” scheme.

Hong Kong residents in Liaoning and Anhui provinces had once been barred from quarantine-free entry, she added. But the authorities realized the suspension mechanism was not proportionate after adding the whole Guangdong province to the list, as only a small community was affected by the new coronavirus patient.

Meanwhile, Lam refused to address her predecessor’s proposal to establish a cultural bureau.

She would not comment on every opinion, as “Hong Kong always has many people expressing their views, especially in view of the growing number of ‘KOL’ key opinion leaders in recent years.”

Leung, after stepping down in 2017, continued to play an active role in the city’s political circle and often posts his comments and criticisms on his Facebook page.

Speculations emerged recently that Leung, also the vice-chairperson of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, may throw his hat in the ring for the city’s top post again in 2022.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play