An immigrant from Hong Kong responded to a call to provide free meals to healthcare workers as the recent coronavirus outbreak continued to grip Taiwan.

Andy, who owns a Hong Kong-style café in Taipei City, agreed to supply 70 free lunch boxes a day for the medical staff at the Zhongxing Branch of Taipei City Hospital, after they struggled to find food due to closure of businesses in Wanhua District and Sanchong District. The hospital posted on social media earlier, seeking help from restaurants outside the districts to provide meals to their frontline staff for two weeks.

But Andy promises he will not stop the free giveaways until the pandemic ends. “We want to show the locals that Hongkongers have changed a lot over the last few years. Taiwan has been of great support to young people from Hong Kong. How can we not give them a helping hand in times of need?” the 26-year-old explained.

The complimentary meal boxes, costing around NTW$38 (US$1.36) each, and transportation fees add up to around NTW$2,980 per day. It is definitely not a small amount for a small business, but luckily Andy’s family and friends in Hong Kong are happy to spot him.

His generosity has touched many Taiwanese indeed. The hospital called and thanked him for his help, while some staffers placed orders and insisted on paying.

Many people have moved from Hong Kong to Taiwan, and we need to do something, to contribute, Andy reiterated. “It will be easier for us to stay in Taiwan when locals grow to like us, then the government will be more willing to help Hongkongers.”

