The commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre is an act of patriotism and it will mark a step backwards if the authorities move to denounce it as a crime, a spokesperson of Tiananmen Mothers said.

32 years on, Hong Kong authorities are expected to ban the first annual vigil under the national security law, putting an end to the decades-long tradition of gathering under candlelight to mourn victims of the crackdown at Victoria Park.

Meanwhile, a number of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced to months in jail over their participation in the unauthorized vigil last year.

“Remembering June 4 is for everyone who has a conscience, a sense of responsibility, and love for their country. When they light a candle, they act patriotically. Who would want their country or government to kill their own people in such an inhumane way?” said You Weijie, whose husband was killed in the bloody crackdown in Beijing.

“If Hong Kong authorities decide to ban the vigil forever, I will certainly condemn them,” You told Apple Daily’s reporter in Beijing. She is now a spokesperson of Tiananmen Mothers, a victim families support group that presses for a change in the CCP’s position over the massacre.

Over the past years, relatives of the victims were moved by thousands of Christmas cards filled with encouragement from Hong Kong, the only place in China’s territory where public mourning was allowed, You added.

Sister of late Tiananmen activist Li Wangyang told Apple Daily in May that she did not want to see more Hong Kong people sacrifice for the cause when she realized that attendants of this year’s vigil would face possible arrest.

Li Wangyang was jailed for 22 years after taking part in the 1989 democracy movement. When the labor rights activist was released from jail, he was blind and deaf. In 2012, officials said he had “committed suicide” but his sister Li Wangling found his death suspicious. She has been placed under heavy surveillance by national security agents for nine years since her elder brother’s passing.

Li Wangling confessed she felt helpless when she saw the authorities arrested and jailed a number of friends from Hong Kong who have supported her before. “It is not easy to persist for over 30 years. We thank the people of Hong Kong from the bottom of our hearts.” If her brother were alive, he would surely tell Hongkongers to persevere and never give in despite all odds, she added.

