Next Digital, the parent company of Apple Daily, has sought the return of documents confiscated by police during a raid on the company’s offices last August related to the national security investigation of company founder Jimmy Lai.

During a High Court hearing on Monday, senior barrister Simon Westbrook said the police used a search warrant for the raid that was obtained from the chief magistrate under article 43 of the national security law.

However, Westbrook added, some of the material obtained during the operation was used as the basis for separate fraud charges against Jimmy Lai. The fraud trial is scheduled to begin in March 2022.

Therefore, Westbrook argued, there was an urgent need for the court to deal with the question of whether the materials had been confiscated legally.

Although the police are entitled under the Police Force Ordinance to apply for a warrant to search for evidence of fraud, the warrant used to search Next Digital’s offices did not mention that ordinance, Westbrook said. The search was clearly planned in relation to the national security law, so the warrant should have applied only to finding evidence for the national security offenses Lai is charged with, Westbrook added.

Senior barrister Jenkin Suen, for the police commissioner, said the national security law enables enforcement bodies to use both that law and other common law ordinances as the source of their authority.

The dispute, Suen added, was focused on how to interpret the limitations of the warrant, and the matter should be dealt with by a judicial review rather than the civil proceedings which Next Digital opted for.

Westbrook said the case involved both a private claim and an application for the return of materials. Even if some of the issues raised are judicially reviewable, Westbrook said, it was still appropriate to deal with them in a civil proceeding.

Over 200 police officers took part in the raid on Next Digital headquarters in Tseung Kwan O last August. At the time, there was controversy over the scope of the police warrant when officers were seen rifling through newsgathering materials. Police said the materials were inspected only to determine if they were covered by the warrant.

The hearing will continue on Tuesday.

