Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK has reportedly sent an unaired documentary episode to the Department of Justice to review if the content is in breach of the National Anthem Ordinance.

The concerned episode of Hong Kong Connection, an award-winning TV documentary program that faces heavy scrutiny recently, is said to be about the Baodiao movement. Sources said the episode contained footage that shows an activist tearing up when the national anthem of China was played. It prompted the management to submit it to the Department of Justice to check whether it involved any violation of the national anthem law, they added.

In response to Apple Daily’s inquiries, the Department of Justice refused to comment on an individual case, while RTHK said program content and broadcast arrangements are internal editorial matters.

Several episodes of Hong Kong Connection, including one on student unions of local universities and another on the city’s media landscape, have been axed earlier after the new director of broadcasting Patrick Li took the office in March and formed a new editorial committee to review the programs.

Other programs produced by the public and current affairs section also felt the heat, with footage deleted and show format changed.

For another TV program Legco Review, the management removed footage of organizers of the annual June 4 vigil in a long-distance run that commemorated the Tiananmen Square massacre. A spokesperson said on Monday that the producers had not sought permission from the editorial committee to add the footage to the end of the episode.

The episode was aired last Friday and uploaded on the website, but the management subsequently decided to take it down and delete the footage after review.

Another part of the episode where guests discussed COVID-19 vaccination was also axed, according to an anonymous source. Citing the latest poll conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce, a guest speaker noted the business circle’s growing fear of the Beijing-imposed national security law and the prosecution of the 47 pro-democracy activists.

The editorial committee considered the content to be biased, even after the producers rebutted that balanced content was presented as another guest speaker countered the remarks.

On Monday, RTHK said it had hired an outside team to take over the production of Legco Review.

In addition, current affairs talk show This Week will reportedly replace live broadcast with pre-taped production.

