Taiwan saw some relief from the worst drought it has experienced in decades, when heavy downpours swept across the island on Monday.

Officials issued a heavy rain alert for 14 cities and counties on Monday afternoon, expecting rainfall to exceed 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) in three hours, or 200 mm over a 24-hour period. Torrential rains caused flooding on some roads in the northern New Taipei city.

Some residents went online to express their excitement and their hopes that the downpours would continue, and offset the worst drought in the island’s recent history.

“Fantastic! I hope it can last long enough to ease the hot weather and severe drought,” one Taiwanese resident commented online.

Since March, water storage in reservoirs has dropped to as low as 20% of capacity amid a dry spell, prompting authorities to limit water use and to try to create artificial rain. Adding to the weather woes was a heat wave last week which sent temperatures surging to over 36 degrees C on most parts of the island.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau expected that showers would continue to fall on the island on Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologist Peng Chi-ming anticipated that another wave of downpours could start Friday as an approaching weather front may bring rain to the island.

