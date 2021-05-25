Hong Kong is still a highly competitive and attractive international financial center given the city’s prominent role in the Chinese economic reform, said Nicolas Aguzin, new CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (388), in his first public event after taking office.

Speaking in the LME Asia Metal Seminar 2021 on Tuesday, Aguzin stressed that the HKEX, as an important financial infrastructure in Asia, will continue to play a key part in enhancing global financial market connectivity.

The city’s market transparency, world-class regulatory system, rule of law, free flow of information and capital, and exceptional talent pool allow Hong Kong to remain a highly competitive and attractive financial center, he said.

Though the pandemic has dealt a blow to the global economy in the past year, Aguzin said he is optimistic about the recovery as more and more countries began to roll out their inoculation campaigns and economic stimulus measures. He also echoed the government’s call for vaccination against COVID-19, revealing he had received both jabs.

Having witnessed the ebbs and flows of Asian economy, the new bourse chief expects to see a major rebound in the future. With the rapid recovery in manufacturing, consumption and infrastructure sector, demands for commodities, especially metals, would return to normal. He also believed that Asia would rise to become a leader in the commodity market.

Aguzin joined Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator from JP Morgan, where he was the CEO of JP Morgan’s International Private Bank and a member of the Operating Committee for the firm’s asset and wealth management business.

His post is termed for three years until May 23, 2024.

