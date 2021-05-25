Taiwan’s top representative in Japan met his American counterpart on Monday for the first time in 42 years since the severance of diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979.

Frank Hsieh’s meeting with the U.S. ambassador in Japan, Joseph Young, came at Hsieh’s residence in Tokyo, and was also attended by Japanese politicians. “This is the first time in history and a new beginning. It is of great significance for the three parties to strengthen contacts and cooperation,” Hsieh said.

It was reported that they exchanged views on issues such as regional peace and prosperity.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was pleased to see the close exchanges and interactions between the U.S. Embassy and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, and looked forward to continuing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with like-minded countries.

The meeting was another indication of the U.S. showing continued support to Taiwan through interactions between diplomats at all levels. The Department of State earlier announced the latest guidelines for exchanges with Taiwan based on the 2020 Taiwan Assurance Act, to encourage Washington to increase engagement with Taipei for the deepening of bilateral unofficial relations.

Ambassador Young also invited Hsieh to the embassy in March, and later posted a picture of the two on Twitter. On April 30, acting U.S. Ambassador to France Brian Aggeler invited Taiwan’s representative Wu Chih-chung to the official residence.

