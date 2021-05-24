The coroner’s jury into the death of Marco Leung must consider the possibility that the protester was contemplating suicide at the time, Coroner David Ko said on Monday in his summary of evidence.

Ko reminded the jurors that Leung’s phone contained a note with the same anti-government slogan that was written on the raincoat he wore when he fell to his death on June 15, 2019. The phone note was created three days before his fall.

The inquest had heard that, just before his death, Leung climbed the scaffolding outside an Admiralty shopping mall to hang protest banners. He has since become known as “raincoat man” because of the outfit he was wearing, becoming a symbol of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests.

Ko told jurors that Leung had googled the words “jumping off a building in Mong Kok” and “despair” on June 13, and that he had been in Jordan in the hours before his fatal fall. On June 14, Leung took a photo of a note that read, “I have lost all hope in Hong Kong.”

The jury should consider whether Leung was already in Mong Kok “thinking about doing what he wanted to do” in the days leading up to his death, Ko said.

Even though Leung’s death was related to a social movement, jurors should not make assumptions about motives on the basis of political viewpoints, Ko added.

With all testimony concluded, the coroner will continue to direct jurors on Tuesday. The jury is expected to start its deliberations later that day.

Barrister Samson Hung, representing the police, said on Monday authorities tried their best to save Leung, and the public should not judge them on the basis of the tragic outcome. One should not place undeserved blame on the police just because of one’s political stance, he said.

The police believe that every person’s life is valuable regardless of their politics, Hung said. Some of the officers involved in the operation to save Leung were off-duty at the time, but they rushed to the scene because they cared about saving lives, he said.

Hung also defended the police’s decision not to allow former pro-democracy lawmaker Roy Kwong, an experienced suicide counselor, to speak to Leung, saying that officers needed to consider the safety of everyone involved.

Barrister Tessa Chan, representing the Fire Services Department, said the incident was a tragedy and that firefighters tried their best to save Leung. Four firefighters were holding Leung just before he fell, but he struggled and slipped out of their grasp, she said.

Firefighters were unable to place their inflatable cushion in the best possible position because of space constraints, Chan said. Leung fell 17 meters (55 feet) and just missed the cushion.

