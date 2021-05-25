Families of some of the runners who died in the Gansu ultramarathon on May 22 have reached a compensation agreement with the authorities, according to Baiyin city officials. Specific details, such as the amount of compensation, were not disclosed by the authorities. In an agreement proposal obtained by Shandong Xubao News, the family of each victim would be entitled to 950,000 yuan (US$147,776) in compensation paid by group insurance, a county natural disaster fund, the event organizer and the county government.

The terms of the proposal showed that victims would be cremated on the same day in a local funeral parlor once the document had been signed. Three of the four family members who spoke to the media said they refused the proposal because the amount was too low.

Last Saturday, 21 competitors, including some of the country’s top runners, died on the track as hail, freezing rain and high winds hit the Yellow River Stone Forest during the 100-kilometer race. The race was halted when some of the 172 participants went missing or called for help in the severe weather, with more than 1,200 rescuers deployed to search and escort them to shelters.

Local officials announced that 161 family members of the 21 victims arrived in the city yesterday, with 10 victims’ families accepting the agreement so far.

An inquiry into the event will be conducted by the General Administration of Sport and the China Meteorological Administration. Meanwhile, the city’s meteorological officials said that they had issued a high wind warning to the competition organizer via mobile messages the day before the event.

At a provincial committee meeting of the Chinese Communist Party on Tuesday, secretary Yin Hong told attendees that Chinese President Xi Jinping had required local officials to learn the lesson and properly handle the aftermath of the incident. Xi’s advice had fully shown “the profound sentiments of General Secretary Mr Xi and the Party’s commitment to put people and lives first,” he said.

The inquiry would investigate the cause of the incident, and identify the responsibilities of local officials and the organizer in response to public concern.

The General Administration of Sport called an urgent meeting yesterday to discuss the tightening of safety measures of sports events.

Following the tragedy, several ultramarathons scheduled in May and June were cancelled or postponed, including a 10-kilometer women’s ultramarathon scheduled on May 23, which was called off because part of the track became muddy after rain.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play