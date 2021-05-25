Hong Kong has announced plans to give COVID-19 jabs to asylum seekers, refugees and mainland Chinese visitors as the government seeks to boost the immunization rate.

About 40,000 mainland Chinese residents who held a travel visa known as the two-way permit would soon be able to receive injections under the government’s vaccination program, authorities said. Before this plan, only Hong Kong residents were eligible for free inoculations funded with taxpayers’ money.

Most of these mainland visitors, whose permits generally allowed them to remain in Hong Kong for up to 90 days, stayed with the relatives they were visiting, the government said.

“From a public health perspective, providing vaccination to them will not only protect them from infection, but also prevent the spread of the virus in the community,” it said in a statement.

They can book a time slot at any of the 29 vaccination centers starting from Friday.

Two other groups of people for whom the government is widening its program are refugees recognized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and non-refoulement claimants in Hong Kong. There are now 13,000 of these refugees and claimants locally, and they can get the jabs from July.

A concern group for refugees, Justice Center Hong Kong, welcomed the move and said it could help asylum seekers and refugees fight the coronavirus.

Ramon Yuen, a Democratic Party spokesperson on medical policy, proposed giving mainland visitors a vaccine that was recognized on mainland China because they would eventually return home. They should also pay for the jabs in Hong Kong, Yuen said.

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Ben Chan voiced support for the government’s plan and suggested that officials also offer Hongkongers free medical consultations to help them know if they were suitable for receiving the vaccines.

Despite the government’s persistent efforts to encourage residents, participation in the city’s inoculation program has remained sluggish, partly due to concerns over side effects. Some also have reservations about the efficacy of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine.

