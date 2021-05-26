The Hong Kong-listed Next Digital Limited, publisher of Apple Daily, has sufficient money to support its operations for at least 16 months from now, despite a government move to freeze assets held by its founder Jimmy Lai, the company says.

Trading of Next Digital shares in the local stock market would also resume on Thursday following a halt requested by the company on May 17, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government on May 14 announced freezing the assets of Lai ahead of his trial on collusion with foreign forces under Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. The affected assets comprised Lai’s 71.26% stake in Next Digital and funds in local bank accounts held by three firms he owned, the government’s Security Bureau said.

Next Digital said on Wednesday that the assets were those of Lai and did not include bank accounts belonging to the company or its subsidiaries. The bureau’s move therefore did not have any impact on an outstanding shareholder’s loan provided by Lai to the company. Next Digital funds were maintained in separate bank accounts held by the company, it said.

The company had reviewed its cash flows and considered that its existing working capital would remain adequate for at least 18 months from April 1 without additional funding from Lai, it added.

As at March 31, Next Digital’s unaudited bank and cash balances totaled about HK$521.4 million (US$67.2 million), the company continued.

It said there was no cross default provision that might be triggered under existing loan covenants, or any loan covenant which required Lai to continue to provide funding or a pledge of his shareholding.

The company had outstanding bank borrowings as at March 31 that amounted to HK$93.6 million, which it expected to continue to repay according to their respective schedules.

Next Digital expected the cessation of Apple Daily Taiwan’s print edition to bring cost savings in the long run as the business focused on the growing opportunities of online publishing.

The company’s statement caught the attention of former Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, who earlier urged consumers to boycott companies which had placed advertisements in Apple Daily.

Leung wrote on his Facebook page that he was a shareholder of Next Digital and would lodge a complaint with law enforcement agencies against the company’s chief executive, Cheung Kim-hung, and directors.

Cheung declined to comment on Leung’s remarks. He said Next Digital’s finances were healthy and it would be business as usual at the company.

