Technical readings of a skyscraper in Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province showed that it was structurally sound, after videos last week captured the tower shaking and people spilling out in a hurry.

Statistics on the SEG Plaza’s settlement, tilting and other structural factors indicated no abnormalities, Shenzhen city officials and experts said on Tuesday after an initial investigation.

The premises remained closed as Guangdong Communist Party Secretary Li Xi announced plans to invite experts from within the province and other Chinese regions to join a comprehensive, multi-departmental inspection.

The team would also conduct safety checks on densely populated areas, construction sites, basements and infrastructures such as roads, bridges and reservoirs, to ensure they could withstand extreme conditions, including flooding and tropical cyclones.

Preliminary results of the investigation were presented at Tuesday meetings that also discussed the progress of the inspection and follow-up actions, such as relocating the tenants. Senior provincial officials, including Li and Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui, arrived in Shenzhen to attend the talks. Li demanded city officials to present the investigation findings as soon as possible.

Videos circulated on China’s social media platforms showed thousands of tenants and shoppers fleeing the 292-meter SEG Plaza on May 18 after it reportedly wobbled. The building, completed in 2000, was the 21st tallest in the country and the winner of the State Science and Technology Progress Award. It houses dozens of electronic component shops, technological companies, a hotel and a helicopter pad.

The incident fueled an ongoing discussion about an “uncontrolled spread” of skyscrapers in China. A report by Economic View indicated that in some projects, developers struggled to balance high construction and maintenance costs with their returns from rents and sales, and sometimes intentionally ignored safety measures.

In the last two years, authorities had revised the heights of several skyscraper projects. A tower being built by China Overseas Property in Chengdu in southwestern Sichuan province went from 677 meters to 489 meters after a review this month. The Baoneng Group’s World Financial Center in Liaoning province’s Shenyang, under construction since 2013, was also reduced from 568 meters to 500 meters.

