Two climbers in mainland China disappeared while trekking in the provinces of Sichuan and Shaanxi, amid a marathon disaster in Gansu that took 21 lives.

A man surnamed Wei, from the eastern province of Shandong, traveled to Sichuan in the southwest on his own with plans to climb the 6,070 meter tall Mount Tianhaizi, local media reported.

Tianhaizi is located 10 kilometers southeast of Kangding county. The mountain is completely pyramidal, so its steep slopes present much difficulty for climbers.

Wei, 28, arrived in Ganzi, Sichuan, on May 19. The last message he left on the Weibo microblog was on the morning of May 22, after which friends had been unable to contact him.

According to photos Wei posted on social media, he was not at Tianhaizi but was somewhere around 3,800 meters above sea level.

He did not apply for any climbing permits and his activities violated regulations, the Sichuan Mountaineering Association said.

Another climber, surnamed Wang, went hiking with three friends in Qinling in the southern province of Shaanxi on May 1. He went missing the day after.

More than 100 rescuers were deployed to search for Wang, 33, over the past 10 days but could not find him.

On May 20, a rescue team found Wang’s climbing kit at a mountain site that was 2,421 meters above sea level and surrounded by cliffs on three sides and a deep gulf on the fourth. They could not see him, his sister said. The rescuers would search Taipingyu valley in the next two days.

At the weekend, 21 runners were confirmed dead after they were caught off guard by harsh weather conditions during an annual endurance competition in Gansu.

Chung Kin-man, an experienced mountaineer in Hong Kong, advised climbers not to hike alone.

He said that most accidents happened because the climber was going solo and had no one who could help. A small accident could become serious under such circumstances.

Many hiking accidents could be avoided, Chung said. He hoped climbers would consider carefully before starting out on a hike.

Chung said that risks were inherent if a person had low safety awareness, combined with insufficient equipment, inadequate knowledge about the climbing route and outdoor environment, and even an overestimation of one’s fitness. “Accidents will happen everywhere,” he said.

