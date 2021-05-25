Organizers of Hong Kong’s annual June 4 candlelight vigil met the police on Tuesday to present their case for holding the event this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic should not be used as an excuse to ban the event, Simon Leung, representing the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, told reporters outside the meeting. Hong Kong’s coronavirus situation was largely under control and the police should not restrict the public’s freedom of assembly, he added.

Leung pledged that the alliance would take disease prevention measures at the vigil. He revealed that police representatives at the meeting asked about compliance with social distancing rules.

The police officers also asked about the political goals of the alliance, which included “ending one-party dictatorship” in China, according to Leung, who said he replied truthfully and the police did not comment further.

“[The police] did not say during the meeting that the five goals were in violation of the national security law,” Leung said, adding that the group would continue making those demands.

Leung estimated between 40,000 and 60,000 people would show up for this year’s memorial. The police were expected to announce their decision next week, and the alliance would discuss backup plans if the event was banned, he said.

Separately, the Justice and Peace Commission of the Hong Kong Catholic Diocese announced that seven churches would hold masses at 8 p.m. on June 4 to remember history and commemorate “those who died in the pursuit of truth.”

“For many reasons, we might not be able to speak plainly. But we won’t forget history,” the commission wrote on Facebook.

The churches will limit occupancy to 30 per cent in accordance with the law. Mass will be held at the Holy Cross Church, St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Andrew’s Church, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, the Church of St. Benedict and SS Cosmas and Damian Church.

Click here for Chinese version

