Hongkongers who have resisted the travel bug for months may finally be able to chill out on cruises to nowhere come late July, as the government lays down stringent safety rules.

With the summer holidays approaching, authorities would once again allow sea travel starting and ending in Hong Kong, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said on Wednesday.

The cruise trips were expected to begin as early as the end of July and would not cover ports outside Hong Kong, Yau said.

Participating cruise lines are limited to accepting only up to half of its normal passenger capacity. They must also comply with social distancing regulations stated under Cap. 599F of the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance.

Strict health controls on the eligibility of individuals include compulsory full vaccination and negative coronavirus test results for every crew member and passenger before boarding.

Crew members who have to enter Hong Kong to work on the ship are required to comply with quarantine regulations and test negative for the COVID-19 virus. Those who have not completed their inoculations prior to arrival in the city will be arranged to get the jabs for free.

All fully vaccinated crew must undergo further testing once every two weeks, while people who are exempted from immunization because of health reasons will have to be tested every three days.

For passengers, the criteria for cruise travel are to be fully vaccinated, to provide a negative COVID-19 test result 48 hours before boarding, and to be using the government’s LeaveHomeSafe mobile application for contact tracing.

Yau said that cruise lines had adopted new measures to reduce risk in terms of ventilation, the provision of meals and emergency arrangements. Companies interested in offering packages under the government’s health controls would have medical workers and COVID-19 tests on board, as well as designated rooms for quarantine purposes, he said.

The commerce chief added that he believed three or four Hong Kong-based cruise lines would be interested in organizing the sea trips on international waters.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play