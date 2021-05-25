An outspoken union of doctors in Hong Kong is close to disbanding after failing to appoint its next leader amid concerns over the city’s draconian national security law.

The Frontline Doctors’ Union, one of the two largest trade groupings of employees at public hospitals, could not identify a successor to outgoing chair Johnson Sin during an annual meeting on Monday, the union said on its Facebook page.

A final decision would be made at a special meeting scheduled for June 28, when union members were due to vote on the idea of parting ways, it said.

The union has been vocal on affairs related to health care since its establishment in 2002.

Members campaigned the following year for better contract terms and training for new recruits, and in 2007, about 1,000 doctors took part in a sit-in protest for better remuneration. In January last year, the union urged the Hong Kong government to ban all entry of travelers from mainland China, where COVID-19 had broken out.

But the union seemed to have reached the end of the road. It found no takers for the top job of chairperson because of the national security law imposed by Beijing last June, some members said.

“We could stage sit-ins and hold petitions in the past. Now, the Labor Department keeps watching unions under the national security law,” one of them said.

Another member said the government’s tightening control in many aspects of life had weakened the role of unions and professional bodies.

