Political confrontation and economic decoupling between China and the European Union cannot last and does not conform with EU interests, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has warned.

Wang said China had always believed cooperation was the overall trend in its relations with the EU, and that the two sides were partners rather than opponents.

He spoke at the Munich Security Conference in Beijing on Tuesday as China and the EU remain at odds on a range of issues, most notably an investment agreement reached last year, on which progress toward ratification in the European Parliament has effectively come to a halt.

Wang said that the investment agreement was of mutual benefit and was not a gift given unilaterally by one side. Issues regarding the region of Xinjiang in China’s far west were related to China’s sovereignty and security, he said, criticizing some people in the EU for arbitrarily linking together matters that were different in nature.

The ratification prospects for the agreement became uncertain after the EU agreed sanctions in March on Chinese officials who had worked in Xinjiang, where large-scale human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority are alleged to be taking place. These sanctions prompted China to respond with its own sanctions against European Parliament members and researchers.

Wang emphasized that China was a trustworthy partner for all countries worldwide. He reiterated that China would continue to pursue its own system and path of development, since countries around the world had no standard model to follow.

Beijing would fully respect the independent choices of other countries and would not seek to export its system of governance or engage in competition over such systems, he said.

Last week, members of the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of a non-binding resolution to freeze progress on the EU-China investment agreement. They pledged that no further consideration would be given to it unless China lifted its sanctions against Europeans.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play