Hong Kong should relax the rules and allow children aged between 11 and 15 to receive BioNTech vaccines or donate excess supplies to other places so that its soon-to-expire stock will not be wasted, a medical adviser has said.

The city had in storage 840,000 unused doses of the German-made vaccine, the validity of which would run out in the middle of August, a government statement released on Tuesday said.

The government said it observed that the public’s demand for BioNTech had become sluggish, so it might defer further deliveries from the drugmakers, cancel orders for certain batches or donate some of the existing stock to regions which were more in need of the vaccines.

Dr Joseph Tsang, co-chairperson of the advisory committee on communicable diseases at the Hong Kong Medical Association, on Wednesday recommended that the government start letting children of 11 to 15 years old obtain the BioNTech injection.

He cited Canada, Singapore and the United States as countries that were permitting children in this age group to get the jabs based on BioNTech scientific data published in medical journals.

Tsang said on a radio show that he was disappointed the government had yet to extend its immunization program to cover 11 to 15-year-olds, as many teenagers needed to attend school or tuition classes.

Authorities should take a good look at the population demographics and examine which age groups would qualify for vaccination according to the scientific data, he said.

“How much longer would it take?” Tsang asked on radio. “Why is it that the U.S., Canada and Singapore can do so? Why can’t the Hong Kong government closely follow the efforts of developed countries?”

Pandemic prevention policies could not remain tightened indefinitely, Tsang noted. If Hong Kong eased its measures, the coronavirus situation could see a resurgence like in Singapore and Taiwan.

He called on residents who were still in two minds about inoculation to think of it as an anti-pandemic strategy for the medium to long term, as COVID-19 vaccination was very likely to become an annual affair.

