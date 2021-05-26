A state-run Chinese newspaper was engaging in shallow slurs and disrespecting individuality when it tried to shame young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg for her figure last week after she urged China to do more for the environment, critics said.

China Daily, a mouthpiece of the Communist Party, on Friday shared an article published on the Twitter-like Weibo that labeled Thunberg as an “environmental princess” and appeared to mock her weight.

“Judging from the result of her growing up, her carbon emissions are actually not low,” the article read.

Thunberg retweeted the article on her Twitter account the day after and confronted the shaming attempt.

“Being fat-shamed by Chinese state-owned media is a pretty weird experience even by my standards. But it’s definitely going on my resume,” she wrote.

Early this month, Thunberg had criticized China’s pollution record and called on the country to reduce carbon emissions.

The attacks by China Daily and other state media prompted online users to leave thousands of messages to support Thunberg. They advised her not to pay too much attention to the weird comments.

LeLe Farley, an American comedian and web influencer who was once very popular in China, said that the state media’s behavior was pretty shallow and low-level.

Under strict controls on speech, only sentences related to people’s appearance could get past censors and official red lines, Farley said.

An academic in the United States said that negative comments about other people’s appearance and bodies were very common in Asian cultures.

“It is a common problem in Asian societies to have criticism of women’s appearance and is seen as a joke,” said Su Chiaoning, assistant professor in the department of communication and journalism at Oakland University.

Body shaming was ubiquitous in China, Su said, contrary to Western societies where people could be honest about their body shapes.

