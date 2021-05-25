A coroner’s inquest into the fall of Hong Kong protester Marco Leung almost two years ago ended on Tuesday with the jury arriving at a conclusion of death by misadventure.

The five-member jury reached a unanimous verdict after nearly six hours of closed-door deliberations.

Leung, 35, fell to his death outside Pacific Place in Admiralty on June 15, 2019, after hanging a protest banner onto construction scaffolding fronting the shopping mall. He became known as the “raincoat man” because of what he was wearing at the time, and is a symbol of Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests.

On Tuesday, Coroner David Ko instructed the jury to return a verdict of death by misadventure if they believed that Leung intended to land on an inflatable cushion set up by firefighters but missed. In that scenario, Leung might have jumped to avoid being caught by firefighters and misjudged where he would land.

The other possible verdicts were death by accident or by suicide.

Jurors recommended putting the police in charge of suicide rescue attempts, after the 10-day inquest revealed that first responders at the scene did not know whether police officers or firefighters were calling the shots.

The Fire Services Department should look into buying equipment for high-angle rescue, as well as inflatable cushions, nets and blankets that could fit into narrow spaces found on Hong Kong’s streets, jurors said.

Earlier, the court heard that firefighters could not move the cushion onto the pavement area directly below Leung because of space constraints.

Concluding the inquest, Ko said it was understandable and healthy for the public to ask pointed questions, and the Coroner’s Court was set up to investigate deaths that raised suspicion.

The public might have wanted the coroner’s inquiry to reach a conclusion sooner, but due to limitations of the law, the coroner did not have the authority to compel parties to submit evidence, Ko said. Leung’s death inquest was also delayed because of a lack of coroners in Hong Kong, he added.

The coroner thanked the jurors and lawyers, and expressed sympathy to the Leung family, who were absent as they had already moved out of Hong Kong.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play