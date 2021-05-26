Hong Kong’s free-to-air channel ViuTV has taken the local television world by storm and is on course to break even this year, as advertising revenue continues to rise despite the odds.

The young broadcaster under local tycoon Richard Li’s telecommunications, media and technological conglomerate PCCW went on air in April 2016. Five years on, Li’s media venture is getting ever closer to giving 53-year-old dominant player Television Broadcast Ltd a run for its money as advertising performance between the two narrows.

Records of the past three years show how ViuTV has been gaining steam. In 2018, TVB raked in advertising revenue of HK$2.44 billion, while ViuTV had only an estimated HK$154 million. The difference in revenue was 1:15.8.

TVB’s advertising revenue fell 21.7% the following year, a drop that the company attributed to months-long citywide protests which upended many aspects of life in Hong Kong. ViuTV defied that reasoning by registering a 11% increase in the same period, reducing the revenue gap to 1:3.25.

Then in 2020, the weak economy and market-wide decline in advertising spending during the pandemic did not prevent ViuTV from clinching yet more advertising revenue, which was up 29% to HK$271 million, driven by increasing viewership of both the TV channels and digital platform, the company’s filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

ViuTV was able to substantially narrow its ebitda loss over the last three years, from HK$350 million in 2018 to HK$165 million in 2020.

By contrast, TVB recorded a decrease of more than 90% in its adjusted ebitda from HK$809 million in 2018 to HK$74 million last year. The station cited impairment losses on bonds measured at amortized cost and a sharp drop in advertising revenue for the poor performance.

In the meantime, ViuTV has successfully nurtured two boy bands, Mirror and Error. It is believed that the popularity of the fresh-faced idols is driving up advertising rates for ViuTV’s prime-time hours at night, which now stand at HK$15,100 for 30 seconds.

Social media consultant Terry Yeung said that both Mirror and Error could draw audiences from all walks of life and help to build a younger image for company brands and TV programs.

A number of big brands, including McDonalds, bus company KMB and food business Deliveroo, have invited members of Mirror or Error to promote their products and services to capitalize on the positive and energetic image of the boy bands.

KK Tsang, founder and chief executive of The Bees, said that the young ViuTV knew well how to make good use of both traditional and online media to develop itself.

The political environment in the city also affected corporate marketing decisions, Tsang said, as companies would worry about internet users boycotting their brands if they engaged TVB artists.

Hong Kong internet users considered TVB pro-China and spurned companies that placed advertisements with the broadcaster during the 2019 protests.

Tsang acknowledged that TVB still had the support of a large audience in the upper age groups, a stronghold built up over years of operation which ViuTV would find difficult to wrestle from its well-established competitor.

