Real estate agencies are in the business of selling properties, not fruits. So a firm in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen was the source of much mirth online after spicing up its marketing materials with durians and bananas.

An image circulating on social media in China featured many pictures of the fruits accompanying a photo of the property on sale and its floor area.

For prospective buyers in the know, one durian actually represented 10 million yuan (US$1.56 million) while a banana signaled 1 million yuan.

An apartment of 117 square meters, displayed with two durians and three bananas on the agency’s advertising board, would therefore mean the homeowners had set an asking price of 23 million yuan.

The secret code was a brainwave dreamed up by the agency, operating in the residential cluster of Hongshu Xi’an, to skirt round local regulations in place since February.

Under those rules, Shenzhen authorities restricted property agencies to displaying only reference prices derived from the transactions of secondhand homes. The move was expected to squeeze mortgage financing for home buyers.

The Housing and Construction Bureau in Nanshan district identified the property agency in question as the Hongshuwan branch of Macalline Love Home.

For their ingenuity, the company and the personnel involved in using the secret code had been put on record for bad behavior, while the sales office was suspended from operations for a week, according to the Shenzhen Real Estate Intermediary Association.

The local housing authorities also notified all real estate agents of the need to strictly follow regulations about the reference prices of secondhand homes, so as to complete their deals rationally instead of breaking the law for the sake of promotion.

Mainland Chinese media said that the amusing way of pricing properties was in fact meant to circumvent the monitoring system. However, using graphics of fruit to replace actual price tags could present a fuzzy picture to consumers and make it easier to manipulate prices, the media warned.

