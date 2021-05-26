Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has called out mainland China for blocking an acquisition of vaccines from Germany’s BioNTech, in the island’s first direct accusation of Beijing’s interference in the deal.

“We almost closed a deal with BioNTech, but we have not been able to sign the contract because of China’s involvement,” Tsai said in a Facebook post on Wednesday after meeting members of her ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Taiwan had bought COVID-19 jabs from Britain’s AstraZeneca and Moderna of the United States, Tsai said. The island, with a population of 23.6 million, is also developing its own vaccine.

By the end of August, 10 million doses would be available and 20 million more would be on their way, she said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan had recently received 410,000 AstraZeneca doses, which would be distributed across the island from Thursday.

Chinese company Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, which has an exclusive deal with BioNTech to supply vaccines to mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, previously said it was willing to sell the vaccines to Taipei.

However, Tsai said they would only deal directly with the original manufacturers or via the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX, despite pressure from pro-Beijing politicians in her midst to accept the offer.

Taiwan had not seen any supporting documents about the vaccine Fosun was offering, Chen said. They were not interested in vaccines that were being administered on the mainland, he added.

On Wednesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said that organizations in Shanghai and Jiangsu had offered vaccine donations to Taipei. The office was willing to assist in the effort, Zhu said, expressing hopes that Taipei would “clear the obstacles” as soon as possible.

Taiwan is battling its worst wave of COVID-19 infections, reporting 302 new local cases on Wednesday.

