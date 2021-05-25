Taiwan on Tuesday expressed gratitude to four of its diplomatic allies for speaking up to advocate the island’s participation in the decision-making body of the World Health Organization

The World Health Assembly shut the door on Taiwan again for the fifth consecutive year as the annual meeting opened virtually on Monday. During a meeting of the General Committee, Taiwan’s allies Eswantini and Nauru raised the proposal and reiterated that the issue of granting the island observer status was one of health, not politics.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked its four allies Eswantini, Marshall Islands, Nauru, and Saint Kitts and Nevis for speaking up during the meeting.

It also criticized representatives of China, Cuba and Pakistan for “constantly repeating China’s one-sided ‘one China’ agenda [and] distorting the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and Resolution 25.1 of the 25th WHA,” and claimed that Beijing had arranged Taipei’s participation in global health affairs.

“[The representatives] covered up China’s uncivilized behavior of suppressing Taiwan citizens’ right to health; China’s attempt to misinform the world will not be accepted by the international community and has already faced backlash from the public,” the statement said.

Beijing frequently refers to the two resolutions to back its agenda that the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate representation of China to international organizations.

In his speech, Paraguayan Health Minister Julio Borba showed support for Taiwan’s involvement as a WHA observer. He asked the WHO to remain transparent and inclusive to benefit its members.

A spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, Zhu Fenglian, said the WHA’s decision “demonstrates the international community agrees with the ‘one China’ policy,” and that there was “no way out” for the agenda of Taiwanese independence.

