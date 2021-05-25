Taiwan’s foreign minister has described mainland China’s treatment of Hong Kong as a “tragedy of the modern times” which should not be allowed to repeat.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Taiwan stood at the front line of mainland Chinese expansion, and he was worried about Taiwan becoming the next Hong Kong. The people of Taiwan viewed Hong Kong as a cautionary tale, he said in an interview with CBC News.

“If you look at the Chinese actions, it doesn’t stop in Hong Kong. Look at Chinese military activities in the East China Sea and Taiwan Strait and South China Sea. What we see is an authoritarian regime trying to expand its influence beyond the first island chain,” Wu said.

Taiwan suffered from Chinese “influence operations, infiltration, disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks and military threats, also diplomatic isolation,” he added.

The interview was aired by the Canadian broadcaster on the first day of this year’s World Health Assembly — the meeting of the World Health Organization which Taiwan was barred from attending.

Wu lauded the Canadian government for supporting Taiwan’s bid to regain observer status in the World Health Assembly, saying that the move was “very courageous.”

“We hope fellow democracies can voice more in support for Taiwan, especially looking at Taiwan’s position as a frontline state and showing support for Taiwan being a democracy,” said Wu.

This year, the Chinese military has flown warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in record-breaking numbers. Authorities also scheduled multiple combat drills in the South China Sea region.

