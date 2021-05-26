China’s short video app Douyin will from next week control content that is made available to users under 14 years old, amid concerns over its influence on children.

Registered users younger than 14 would be directed to the permanent “teenager mode” on June 1, Douyin announced. The mobile app and its sister platform TikTok are both owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

App users in the teenager mode would be unable to publish content, watch live broadcasts or tip streamers, state-owned agency China News Service reported.

Douyin would also introduce protective features in the content recommendation and search functions for people between 14 and 18 years old, the agency said.

Earlier, Italy ordered TikTok to verify all users’ ages and to remove those who failed to provide proof, after a 10-year-old girl died in a “blackout challenge” in January.

In the three subsequent months, the platform removed 500,000 users aged under 13, who according to its terms and conditions were too young to utilize its services.

