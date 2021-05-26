Taiwan has reported 302 local COVID-19 cases, as stricter measures were imposed to fine those who do not wear masks in public.

Eleven deaths were announced on Wednesday and involved nine men and two women in their 50s to 70s. Their infections were confirmed to have happened between May 21 and 26, and their times of death between May 23 and 25.

Of those cases, seven suffered from chronic illnesses and nine had contact history with the recent outbreak epicenter of Wanhua district in Taipei or with other infected cases.

There were also 331 backdated cases and two imported cases. Chen Shih-chung, the head of Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said the backdated cases were from New Taipei City and Taipei. May 17 and 19 had the highest infection numbers, and the situation has not worsened since, Chen said, but added that it was hard to tell if it was improving.

Chen announced strengthened measures under the island’s Level 3 alert. Those who do not wear masks in public would be fined immediately. Those who were found inside entertainment venues that should be closed would be fined as well.

All indoor restaurant dining has been banned, and people-flow control has been implemented at markets and supermarkets. All religious meetings have been suspended as well.

Taiwan lacks intensive care units, Apple Daily Taiwan cited health official Huang Yhu-chering as saying. Intensive care units in the island’s northern area were nearly at full capacity and had to be supported by the central area, with severe cases having to be placed in general wards instead of negative pressure wards.

The union of the Taipei City Hospital said its emergency unit and beds were full, with many patients lying in the corridors and more arriving in ambulances.

Chen said medical resources were tight, but the system was yet to collapse. He said he hoped healthcare professionals would fight on.

Central Epidemic Command Center advisor Chang Shan-chwen said some patients would be moved to quarantine centers in the central and southern areas.

