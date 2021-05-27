Vice Premier Liu He spoke with the United States trade representative Katherine Tai on Thursday in their first phone call under the Biden administration.

Held with an attitude of “mutual respect and equality,” the talks were “candid, pragmatic and constructive,” the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. Both sides agreed to the importance of developing bilateral trade, exchanged views on issues of mutual concerns and agreed to further communications.

During the “candid exchange,” Tai discussed the administration’s “worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship,” the USTR’s office said in a statement. It did not specify what issues of concerns were discussed during the conversation.

This marked the first phone call between Liu and Tai, who was appointed in March. The Chinese trade envoy last spoke to his American counterpart in August 2020. The talks also indirectly denied news that Beijing is considering replacing its trade envoy to the U.S. with the younger vice premier Hu Chunhua, first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

According to the phase one trade agreement between China and the U.S. signed in January last year, senior-level officials should hold consultations every six months.

The growing trade difference between China’s exports to the U.S. and American exports to China has been an issue of concern for the Trump administration. It accused China of not living up to its economic promises to the World Trade Organisation in 2001, such as opening up the Chinese market in 15 years.

In 2018, in response to China’s theft of U.S. intellectual property and trade secrets, the Trump administration increased tariffs on Chinese goods, dealing a blow to the Chinese economy and kicking off the Sino-U.S. trade war.

In 2020, the two signed the phase one trade agreement, which resolved conflicts in eight areas, including financial services, agriculture and intellectual property. As part of the deal, China agreed to buy at least US$200 billion more of U.S. goods and services over two years.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Tai said the U.S. still faces “very large challenges” in its trade and economic relationship with China. The phase one deal was “important but only one part of a challenging and complex relationship between the world’s two largest economies,” she said ahead of her virtual meeting with Liu.

