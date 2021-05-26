Pro-Beijing lawmakers have called for social workers convicted of protest-related crimes to be punished for professional misconduct, pointing out that the registration board could be “harboring criminals” if such workers faced no professional sanctions.

From January 2018 to April 2021, a total of seven social workers were convicted of criminal offenses and sentenced to jail terms, according to Law Chi-kwong, the secretary for labor and welfare

Among them was Lau Ka-tung, who was sentenced to one year in jail for obstructing a police officer during a protest in July 2019.

Leung Che-cheung, a lawmaker from the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong political party, or DAB for short, said that some organizations have lodged complaints and demanded that the Social Workers Registration Board cancel the registrations of those convicted, but their demands were rejected on the grounds that the offenses did not constitute professional misconduct.

Among the seven convicted social workers, three were able to renew their registrations as normal, two are still going through appeal proceedings in the courts, one did not apply for renewal and the other is still having their case considered by the board.

“So long as the board acts in accordance with the [Social Workers Registration Ordinance] on disciplinary control of social workers and related matters, it would not be appropriate for the government to intervene,” Law said.

Law came under criticism in the Legislative Council for his remark, with DAB lawmaker Holden Chow requesting an amendment to current regulations to enable those social workers convicted of protest-related crimes to be listed for professional misconduct.

Law said that lawmakers should understand that amending regulations wasn’t something that a government minister could immediately decide to do after listening to the views expressed in the chamber.

Law also defended the composition of the Social Workers Registration Board, which he said had the highest proportion of government-appointed members relative to other professional organizations.

Under the Social Workers Registration Ordinance, only those convicted of a stipulated list of serious offenses, such as incest, rape, murder or child abduction, would face the automatic loss of their social worker registration unless all members of the board agreed otherwise.

Meanwhile, in a separate discussion in the Legislative Council, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said he would consider whether official guidelines from his bureau regulating teacher conduct need to be updated after lawmakers called for more measures to deter teachers from influencing students to participate in unlawful activities.

DAB lawmaker Steven Ho mentioned a case involving a teacher who had encouraged students to cover their right eyes when taking a graduation photo, invoking the incident involving a woman whose eye injury in August 2019 became a rallying point for pro-democracy protesters.

Yeung said that he would not comment on individual cases but would follow suitable procedures to deal with such matters.

