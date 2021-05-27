The Hong Kong Education Bureau issued curriculum frameworks for national security on four more subjects, while class sizes across schools in Hong Kong shrink as a growing number of students drop out.

To be fully implemented in the 2022/23 academic year, the curriculum integrated the topic of national security with different subjects. In Chinese history, students will be taught that Hong Kong has historically been part of Chinese territory. They will learn how China was invaded by major powers and the challenges it overcame to reclaim the sovereignty of Hong Kong; the unfair treatment Chinese people faced when Hong Kong was a British colony; and the close relationship between Hong Kong and China when they approach the topic of Japanese occupation.

The framework suggests schools organize events that allow students to dress up in clothes from the Tang dynasty; arrange for secondary school students to exchange in mainland China, where they can learn the history of the Nanking massacre; and hold posters design competition and events to appreciate songs against Japanese occupation.

On China’s foreign policy, students can also visit exhibitions at the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where they can understand the growing role China plays on the global stage.

In economics, the framework suggested teachers use the Sino-U.S. trade conflict as an example to illustrate the damage America caused to Hong Kong and the Chinese economy by imposing restrictions on Chinese imports and removing exemptions that gave Hong Kong special status. Students are also encouraged to visit the Greater Bay Area and learn Hong Kong’s role in China’s 14th Five-Year Plan. Students should be led to learn about the Basic Law and offences under the national security law in the subject of Life and Society, alongside visits to the Legislative Council as well as the People’s Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison.

Cheung Wong, a history teacher and an executive committee member of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, said it is not appropriate to impose contemporary concepts, such as national security, on historical events. “It is as though the historical events are used to serve the framework,” he added.

The new frameworks were announced a day after Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung called on universities to promote national security education and increase the awareness of staff members and students.

The implementation of national security education came as a growing number of students quit schools amid the emigration wave. A survey by the Union found that some schools lost up to 50 students and had to shrink the sizes of their classes. It has prompted fears that schools will be shut down due to the lack of new students.

