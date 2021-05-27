Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing legislature passed a bill to overhaul the city’s electoral system on Thursday, in a move orchestrated by Beijing to drastically curtail the possibility for opposition voices to join the city’s establishment.

The amendment was passed in a near-absence of opposition lawmakers during a Legislative Council general meeting, with 40 lawmakers voting for the bill and only two against.

The bill gives the power to the city’s administration to create a review committee to vet candidates for elected offices to ensure they are all patriotic to China, echoing Beijing’s continual emphasis on “patriots governing Hong Kong.”

All election candidates must be approved by national security agents selected from the Hong Kong police force, to determine whether they are trusted and eligible to take part in elections.

Under the overhaul, the number of popularly elected seats in LegCo will be axed from 40 to 20, reducing its influence in the legislature from 57% to 22%. The remaining seats will be assigned to the functional constituency comprising professionals and industry leaders, and the pro-Beijing Election Committee, which is to select the Hong Kong Chief Executive.

Soon after the bill’s passage, Chief Executive Carrie Lam reportedly penned a letter to thank the 40 pro-Beijing lawmakers.

Lam welcomed the passing of the bill in a press release, describing it as a “moment of great significance under the ‘one country, two systems’ principle to ensure ‘patriots ruling Hong Kong.’”

After the amendment, obstruction by the opposition in the LegCo, filibustering and smearing from radical opposition lawmakers would be eliminated, said pro-Beijing legislator Starry Lee, adding that the government could eventually improve governance and resolve deep-seated conflicts under a “stable political system.”

With three key elections ahead in the next 10 months, the city’s authorities said it would work with the electoral affairs commission, electoral officers and the Independent Commission Against Corruption to ensure all elections are carried out in a “safe, orderly and on-schedule” manner.

The political overhaul had already been approved by the National People’s Congress — mainland China’s top decision-making body — during its annual plenary session held in March.

The almost unanimous vote comes after the pro-democracy bloc stepped down en masse late last year to protest against Beijing’s decision to unseat four of its lawmakers, leaving the already pro-Beijing legislature without any opposition voices.

Meanwhile, the poll for the Election Committee, which will help vet candidates and contribute 40 members to the 90-person LegCo, will be held on Sept. 19 this year.

