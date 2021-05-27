Power outages may become the norm if the Taiwanese government insists on phasing out nuclear power, scholars said.

Power cuts have resulted in two island-wide blackouts in May alone, affecting up to 4.66 million households. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party is set to phase out nuclear power by 2025, but three major power outages during President Tsai Ing-wen’s term have undermined confidence in the policy.

Liang Chi-Yuan, an energy economics scholar at the National Taiwan University, regarded the outages as warning signs of a power shortage crisis.

Though authorities said the operating power reserve did not fall below 10% during the outage on May 13, Liang said the figure is an overestimate as it includes power generated by renewable energies. The actual figure might be as low as 6% in reality, he added.

If the Tsai administration does not alter its energy policy, power cuts may be a norm during July and August when energy consumption peaks.

As nuclear power plants in the North gradually stop operating in 2023 and 2025, energy will have to be supplied from the South, adding pressure on the electricity grid and increasing the risk of its collapse. Frequent power outages would also affect Taiwan’s future economy, Liang stressed.

Taiwan also fell short of the goal of generating 10% of its electricity through renewable energies by 2020. The figure stood only at 5.8% last year. As Taiwan faces limitations in developing renewable energies due to factors such as its geographical environment and population, it is impossible to boost renewable energies to 20% by 2025, Liang noted.

Another factor at play is Taiwan’s expanding semiconductor industry, which drains considerable electricity.

Lu Chan-nan, a professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering of National Sun Yat-sen University, said the growing number of chipmaking firms demands more energy production. “But Taiwan is a small place, there are few suitable places for new power plants,” he added.

Enlarging the scale of current power plants is not a good solution, as it would result in overreliance on individual power plants and increase the risks of power cuts. Lu advised improving the resilience of the grid and investing in private power plants to prevent similar blackouts.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play